Eacc seeks to seize Sh286m accountant's wealth

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking to seize Sh286 million wealth from an accountant, including two blocks of apartment with 30, one-bedroom units each in Kilifi.

In a new application in the High Court, EACC detectives claim Andrew Biketi Musuya, a principal accountant in Trans Nzoia county who acquired the fortune in a record six years, cannot convincingly explain his source of wealth.

Biketi earns a net salary of Sh101,859 per month.

As such, EACC argue the properties were acquired through corruption and should therefore be forfeited to the Government of Kenya.

Already, the anti-graft agency has asked the High Court to be given powers to appoint a receiver for collection of rent and management of Biketi’s vast real estate empire until the case is heard and determined.

The anti-graft agency is also pushing for the appointment of a licensed auctioneer to seize and sell Biketi’s three high end vehicles for what it describes as “preservation of the current value”

“Pending the hearing and determination of this suit the respondent be restrained from demanding, collecting and/or receiving monthly rental income and leave be granted to the applicant to appoint a receiver for collection of the monthly rental income, management, control and possession of properties,” EACC said in court papers.

According to the EACC, Biketi’s landed properties alone acquired between January 2013 and November 2018 are worth Sh226.8 million.

They consists of two blocks of apartment comprising 30, one bedroomed units each complete with ground parking.