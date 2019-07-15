Duale wants Muslim girls to keep Hijabs in schools

Ministry of Education should take disciplinary action against school heads forcing muslim girls to remove hijabs, an MP has said.

Majority Leader in Parliament Aden Duale claimed Muslim girls faced discrimination because of the religious dressing.

He asked Education CS George Magoha to issue a directive to protect them.

Duale said the Hijab was a highly valued dress code among muslims and directive to order them removed was interference of one’s self esteem.

He was speaking at the Karaka School in Nandi during a funds drive for the construction of Kamobo Mosque Mahad Vocational Institute in Kapsabet town, on Saturday.

Duale who was accompanied by ten Jubilee MPs among them Lands CS Farida Karoney and governors Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) warned against frequent squabbles.

“Leaders from other regions are watching you, you should be concentrating on planning for DP Ruto for the 2022 presidential race instead of squabbling and behaving like traitors,” Duale said.

He asked leaders to concentrate on development instead of engaging in endless political differences three years before the General Election in 2022.

“We are also asking the council of governors to accept what Parliament has offered them on the division of revenues because the country has no money to increase from the Sh310 billion already offered to them,” Duale said.