25 Solai victims get permanent houses, title deeds

Twenty-five victims of the killer Solai dam tragedy now have permanent houses, thanks to Compassion International, a Christian-based NGO that focuses on children.

The 25 new three-roomed houses with a kitchen extension are on three acres in Solai.

This came as a relief to the families which are slowly trying to rebuild their lives a year after the tragedy that left at least 51 people dead.

Each family got a 50 by 100 plot, with adequate space for subsistence farming.

More than 130 residents who lived at Energy, an informal settlement, were swept away by torrents of water on May 9 at Soalai Farm, Nakuru county...

Each family will get a title deed as proof of ownership in the next few months, partnership facilitator Sarah Mwangi said.

“There was a lot of resource mobilisation and the residents were heavily involved. There are people who did not have a place to live and now they have a place to call home,” she added.