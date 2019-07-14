Why Uhuru has defied Ruto allies push for Jubilee meeting

However, in the wake of his political truce with his soul-mate Raila Odinga in March 9, 2018, a section of Jubilee MPs have accused the president of turning down their calls for a PG to bridge the widening rifts.

Two factions have emerged within Jubilee with one christened Tangatanga pushing for Ruto to succeed Uhuru in 2022 while another dubbed Kieleweke has heightened opposition against the DP's ambitions.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who is the Jubilee spokesperson in Parliament told the Star that such teams do not exist in the August House.

He said Jubilee lawmakers in the bicameral House are working in harmony in Parliament despite open cracks that appear to threaten the party's future.

“As the spokesperson of the Jubilee party in Parliament I can say without fear of contradiction that we are all working in harmony in Parliament. In Parliament we don't have Tangatanga or Kieleweke,” said the Garissa Town MP.

Downplaying claims that the president has parried off a push for a PG, Duale said such a meeting is convened by the Party leader and the deputy party leader when there is a clear agenda.

“As of now, no MP has written to the majority whip asking for a PG. When such a request is made, the whip in consultation with the party secretary general will set the agenda of the meeting and then request the party leader to convene a PG,” he told the Star.

However, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said the President has remained silent despite obvious cracks within the ruling party

“The centre can no linger hold. The noise you are hearing around is because as a party we are not speaking in one voice. The problems are compounded by the fact that there is no room for ventilation as members of the Jubilee party,” he told the Star.

The vocal lawmaker who has often taken the President head on said the handshake has brought a lot of confusion in the party.

“Nobody understands the handshake. We don't know whether the handshake is meant to build Jubilee or destroy the party. The president must come clear on this matter through a PG,” he said.