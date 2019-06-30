Ruto to Jubilee MPs: Desist from divisive politics

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Jubilee leaders to desist from engaging in the politics of ethnicity and division.

He said the party’s foundation is on unity and prosperity of the country.

Speaking in Mumias West Constituency in Kakamega County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said the development of the country is dependent on the kind of politics pursued by leaders.

“Our politics should be one that is after making the lives of Kenyans better. That is our primary responsibility,” he said.

He regretted that some leaders were spending time to engage in political hate rather than focusing on serving those who voted for them.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Malili Injendi (Malava), Justus Murunga (Matungu), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), George Murugara (Tharaka) and Charles Njagagua (Mbeere North).

Others were former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohamed.

The Deputy President noted that Jubilee leaders have the obligation of sticking to the party’s manifesto that would ultimately eliminate tribalism and empower Kenyans.

“We agreed during the birth of Jubilee that the leadership of this country would not be based on tribalism, hate or division but unity and prosperity,” he explained.

Mumias West MP said the region would rally behind leaders who would add value to the people.

Noting that Western Kenya had for long been left behind in terms of development due to its association with the Opposition, Mr Naicca called for a new approach to the region’s politics.

“It is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Ruto who are taking this country forward. We will continue to support their leadership and the development agenda for the country,” he added.

Sirisia MP who is also the Bungoma County Jubilee Chairman asked his colleagues to remain committed to transforming the country.

“We just came from elections and we made pledges to the people. We must fulfill them lest we face their wrath in the 2022 polls,” said Mr Waluke.

He said Jubilee must be cautious of the “visitors” in its house who may end up diluting its people-centered development plans.

On his part, Mr Echesa asked Western politicians to be together “so as to make it easy for us to sell our agenda”.

“We must form one, formidable team that will push forward the development interests of this region. Our unity will make it easy for our political friends from other regions to form an alliance with us,” he noted.

With the said unity, Dr Khalwale said the Luhya community was assured of being at the centre of the government.

“I have no problems with Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi bidding for presidency. However, they must make the right moves by courting appropriate players,” he said.

Matungu MP said the region was already in courtship with Dr Ruto “because of his vision for a better Kenya”.