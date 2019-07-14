Laboso jets back into the country after treatment in India

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso on Sunday morning jetted back into the country silently from India where she has been receiving medication for about a month now.

Laboso left the country on May 29th this year for the United Kingdom where she stayed there before being transferred for further treatment in India.

Her arrival now ends week-long speculations among the residents.

Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.

Among those who visited the governor at the London hospital were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.

Former governor Isaac Rutto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei also left the country to visit her.

Last week Laboso's deputy assured residents that she would be discharged from the hospital sooon.

“Madam Governor is doing well. She is happy and longing to get out of the hospital to be with us. We visited her and she is responding well to treatment and in some few days to come she will be released,” Hillary Barchok said.