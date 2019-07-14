DP Ruto surprised by Tuju's new role in Raila inner circle

He however said that his working with Raila should not be misconstrued as aimed at gaining political leadership in the region.

“Any mobilisation against a tribe is not welcome in my scheme of thought. Right now the President is talking about the Big Four agenda plus fighting corruption and uniting the country and Raila is the interlocutor with the president as far as this is concerned,” Tuju told the Nation.

He added, “I have no interest whatsoever of becoming the governor of Siaya for example or MP for Rarieda. I have stated it before and I state it again. From the time I left active politics, I went back to private endeavors which kind of confine me to Nairobi.”

He said the handshake which President Uhuru and Raila have been spearheading is geared at uniting all Kenyans regardless of their ethnic orientation.

“Inclusion does not mean exclusion of some people. There is enough space for all of us in this country. And anybody trying to say that because there is inclusion of Luos, Kalenjins are going to be marginalised is fear mongering. It is our collective responsibility to fix the problem we have caused,” he said.

Last month DP Ruto led a brigade of Jubilee legislators to caution Tuju against being misused to engage in activities that can create division and hatred among Kenyans.

Ruto said Jubilee was formed on the basis of uniting and developing the country adding that party officials should ensure they engage in activities that promote peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans.