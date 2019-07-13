Sonko to lead team Wanjiku advocacy rally in Mombasa

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will lead Team Wanjiku in a rally in Mombasa tomorrow Sunday.

The rally will be held at Alidina ground in Badi Twalib's Jomvu Constituency, which will be hosted by former Jomvu MCA Kariza Nzai.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, EALA MP Simon Mbugua, former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile and Reuben Ndolo (Makadara) are expected at the rally.

Sonko has been advocating for peace in the region especially during the rise of the dreaded Mombasa Republican Council.

His popularity in the region stems from the fact that he has roots in the region, having been born and raised in Kwale county.

He bailed out some of the outfit's leaders before it was outlawed by the government.

He was instrumental in the solution to the Waitiki land problem in Likoni, Mombasa.

He was one of the few leaders who extensively engaged President Uhuru, urging him to address the problem to end the squatter problem in the area.

Sonko and his team will descend on Mombasa on Saturday evening and before meeting some local leaders prior to the meeting.