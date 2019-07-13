Sonko to lead team Wanjiku advocacy rally in Mombasa

• He bailed out some of the outfit's leaders before it was outlawed by the government.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will lead Team Wanjiku in a rally in Mombasa tomorrow Sunday.
The rally will be held at Alidina ground in Badi Twalib's Jomvu Constituency, which will be hosted by former Jomvu MCA Kariza Nzai.
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, EALA MP Simon Mbugua, former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile and Reuben Ndolo (Makadara) are expected at the rally.
Sonko has been advocating for peace in the region especially during the rise of the dreaded Mombasa Republican Council.
His popularity in the region stems from the fact that he has roots in the region, having been born and raised in Kwale county.
He was instrumental in the solution to the Waitiki land problem in Likoni, Mombasa.
He was one of the few leaders who extensively engaged President Uhuru, urging him to address the problem to end the squatter problem in the area.
Sonko and his team will descend on Mombasa on Saturday evening and before meeting some local leaders prior to the meeting.
Team Wanjiku was formed to advocate for the rights of the common Mwananchi, who seems forgotten after leaders allied themselves either to Uhuru or his deputy William Ruto.
"There is too much political talk about 2022 yet there are immediate issues that need addressing like the cost of unga. These are the things that Wanjiku wants addressed right now. We are here to ensure these issues are addressed," said Sonko.
They said the common mwananchi has been forgotten by the leaders they elected as they have their mind focused on 2022 succession politics.
The launch of Team Wanjiku which took place on Sunday in Ruiru Stadium was attended by thousands of people.
Sonko said team Wanjiku will hold rallies to preach service delivery in order to advance the interests of wananchi.
He said rallies will bring on board young energetic youth elected leaders and youths from across the 47 counties.
"Team Wanjiku is saying enough is enough. No one is there to protect the unemployed youths and women. We will push for involvement of youth in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda. ," Sonko said.