Nyakach MP denies issuing Sh10m irregular payments

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor on Friday denied making Sh10 million irregular payments to a law firm while he was a civil servant in 2011.

Owuor is said to have conspired with others, still at large, to defraud the City Council of Nairobi through fraudulent payment of the mount to Wachira, Mburu, Mwangi and company advocates between June 3 and June 7, 2011.

In a second count, the legislator was charged with abuse of office between February 7 and June 16 for unlawfully authorising a payment.

Owuorwho was a director of legal affairs allegedly abused his office to improperly confer a benefit to Steven Mburu trading as Wachira, Mburu, Mwangi and company advocates.

Aduma was arrested on Thursday at Kondole Gor Mahia Hotel in Kisum over irregular payment to a law firm in Nairobi.

“These are matters that I handled in the course of my duty as a civil servant and have nothing to do with current politics,” Owuor said on Thursday.

The MP denied the charges before magistrate Lawrence Mugambi and was released on a Sh3 million bail. The case will be mentioned on July 17.