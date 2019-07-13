Close

GOLD SCAM

Kobia denies defrauding Dubai national Sh12m

• Kobia alleged to have forged stamps and claimed to have an office for his gold business.

• He faced 11 more counts including obtaining money by false pretences, preparation to commit a felony and forging of stamps.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Paul Kobia in a Milimani court.
Image: FAITH NYASUGUTA

Businessman Paul Kobia has denied defrauding a Dubai national Sh14 million.

He was accused of conspiring with 13 others to defraud a Dubai-based director of Iron and Steel DMCC.

Kobia is alleged to have defrauded Italiana Antonio Cianci by means of fraudulent tricks by displaying metal boxes purportedly packed with genuine gold bars  between April 13 and 25 in Kileleshwa.

 
 

In addition, the businessman is alleged to have an office trading in the name of Duaf International Limited and Malca Amit Limited pretending to carry out a genuine gold business.

He faced 11 more counts including obtaining money by false pretences, preparation to commit a felony and forging of stamps.

The accused is said to have forged stamps among them those of the Central Bank of Kenya, the National Treasury, the Ministry of Mining and Kenya Revenue Authority.

He denied the charges before magistrate Martha Mutuku in a Milimani Court. He was released on a Sh2 million bail.

The case will be heard on August 30.

