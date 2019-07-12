Ward reps ignore SRC, blow Sh1.5bn in nine months

Members of County Assemblies spent Sh1.5 billion on sitting allowances in nine months, a report has revealed.

The county governments’ expenditure report from July 2018 to March 2019 states that the MCAs ignored the Salaries and Remuneration Commission's recommendation that the allowances should not be more than Sh1.3 billion per year.

The expenditure is an increase of 131 per cent compared to Sh670.12 million they spent in the same period in 2017-18.

“This expenditure translates to 57.2 per cent of the approved MCAs committee sitting allowance budget and an increase,” the report tabled in the Senate by Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen reads.

Further, it reveals that they spent another Sh4.7 billion on foreign and local benchmarking trips.

Garissa and Tana River county assemblies spent the highest amounts on sitting allowances.

Garissa county assembly spent Sh55 million for its 49 MCAs and the speaker against the annual allocation of Sh121.21 million.

This was an increase of 76.7 per cent of the Sh31 million spent the previous year.

“The average monthly sitting allowance translated to Sh125,381 per MCA against the SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800,” it reads.

In Tana River, MCAs spent 605.3 per cent more on the allowances compared to Sh5.63 million spent over the same period in 2017-18. The assembly spent Sh39 million in nine months out of Sh39.95 million allocated for the allowance for the entire year.

This translates to an average monthly sitting allowance of Sh183,833 per MCA – against the SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800.

Migori reported an expenditure of Sh39 million on the allowance without a budget allocation for this disbursement in the approved budget.

“This represented a decrease of 181.9 per cent compared to Sh13.73 million spent the previous year. The average monthly sitting allowance translated to Sh75,448 per MCA against the SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800.”

Only Baringo, Kajiado, Lamu and Tharaka Nithi county assemblies adhered to the SRC recommended budget ceiling. They spent less than the amount set by the commission.

“The average monthly sitting allowance translated to Sh23,371 per MCA against the SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800,” it says.

In Kajiado, MCAs spent Sh8 million for the 42 MCAs and the speaker against the annual budget allocation of Sh34.5 million. This represented a decline of 27.4 per cent compared to Sh12.18 million spent the previous year.

Baringo spent Sh4 million for its 46 MCAs and the speaker against the annual allocation of Sh12 million, representing a decline of 34.1 per cent compared to Sh6.69 million spent in a similar period of 2017-18.

“The average monthly sitting allowance translated to Sh9,875 per MCA against the SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh124,800."

It adds," However, it's key to note that this amount may not represent the actual amount paid since the assembly charged their sitting allowances on basic salary vote."

