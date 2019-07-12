Close

Police reforms: 200 APs to march in hand over parade

The event will be held at the CID training school pavilion in Nairobi.

• The 200 APs to represent 23, 000 APs in a parade to join Kenya police

• They will now be called General Duty Officers. 

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
12 July 2019 - 00:00
FORWARD EVER: Kenya Police graduation at Kiganjo Police College

Two hundred Administration Police officers will represent the 23,000 APs at a parade to officially switch to the Kenya Police Service, the Inspector General of Police has said. 

According to a circular from the police service, the event will be held at the CID training school pavilion in Nairobi.

The circular says 100 officers in AP uniform will march with Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service who will hand them over to the DIG KPS.

The handing over parade will be on Friday (today) where all officers who will join KPS will be represented by those from Nairobi county,” the circular says.

It is part of the changes in the National Police Service in which the 23,000 Administration Police officers join the Kenya Police Service as General Duty Officers.

All those officers who have been posted to the Kenya Police Service are requested to proceed to Industrial Area Police station to change their uniform with new ones,” the circular states.

The circular allows them to only keep ankle boots, black beret, jungle belts and jungle trousers.

The circular demands that all the APs joining the KPs surrender all other uniforms as they will no longer be allowed to wear them.

They include the jacket, sweater, maroon belt and Angola shirt.

“Kindly collect your uniform soonest possible,” states the circular.

MORE:

Coherence key in ongoing police reforms

It's an onerous task to change police organisations and their cultures in pursuit of reforms.
1 month ago

Every ward to get a police station, says IG Mutyambai

Stations will work closely with the community policing units to fight criminal activities.
3 days ago
