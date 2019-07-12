One person dead, four admitted in Kisumu Anthrax outbreak

Kisumu County has confirmed an outbreak of Anthrax.

Director of Health, Dixen Onyango on Friday said one person has been confirmed dead and 4 others admitted.

He said the disease was reported in Mowlem area.

"The four admitted are now doing well and will be released later in the day or during the week," Onyango said.

Onyango said preliminary investigations established that the five had participated in slaughtering a cow suspected to have died from the disease.

"We have told our facilities and the sub-counties to be on the lookout for anyone that shows signs of the disease," he said.

Onyango further said the county has so far put measures in place to make sure no one eats meat from a dead cow.

"The Health Department will be working with the veterinary department to educate the public on the disease and the signs to look out for," he said.

In April this year, two people died in Meru from suspected anthrax outbreak that left nine others fighting for their lives.

Anthrax is a potentially fatal disease which mainly affects herbivores.

Deaths are usually followed by human cases of sudden illness with severe abdominal and chest pains, headaches, diarrhoea, vomiting and deaths.

Most patients will say they had eaten meat from dead animals or animals that were slaughtered when sickly.

Carnivores are generally more resistant to it. The disease can also affect humans.