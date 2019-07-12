Livestock tagging underway in four counties

The national government and three county executives have embarked on a livestock tagging exercise to ease identification, drug administration and curb theft.

Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties are taking part in the initiative with support from the Kenya Veterinary Association, livestock departments and World Vision.

Details of about 40,000 animals in Laikipia have been uploaded into a database that will assist in tracking, owner identification and provide medical histories of the animals.

KVA chairman Samuel Kahariri yesterday told farmers in Nanyuki town that animals will be tagged on their ears with the Livestock Identification and Traceability System.

Kahariri said the system will also assist farmers to access animal products markets locally and abroad.

“This exercise will greatly improve meat quality emanating from the regions since all livestock meant for slaughter will be verified from the system to authenticate if they are fit for human consumption before slaughter,” Kahariri said.

Laikipia livestock chief officer James Mungere said that the new system would go a long way in tracing lost or stolen animals and also help in fighting banditry.

World Vision programme manager Simon Mbuki said that livestock farmers who adopted the tagging system would easily access funding from financial institutions and enjoy insurance services since they could use the animals as collateral.

