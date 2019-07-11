We'll shoot down bill to limit church funding — Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has said he will block any bill to compel public officers who contribute more than Sh100,000 in harambees to explain their source of wealth in writing.

Suba South MP John Mbadi wants the source of funds disclosed. That would include church donations.

However, he has not introduced a bill.

Speaking during a funds drive at St Teresa's Catholic Church in Ngeria, Sudi said the bill is ill-intended and said MPs will ensure it doesn't pass.

"We are God-fearing people brought up knowing the importance of giving and we will not allow an individual to deny us God's blessings only because they don't trust in God," Sudi said.

"Come rain or shine, the bill will not even pass the door of Parliament. Nobody has forced anyone to take money to church, they should take theirs wherever they want without disturbing us," he added.

He said even if such a bill passes, it will not stop voluntary contributions to churches.

Sudi also criticised Interior principal secretary Karanja Kibicho for involving himself in politics rather than security.

Through his official Facebook page Sudi said security is paramount and those mandated to discharge security duties should stick to their roles and avoid politicking.

"Our current Ministry for Interior is determined and focused on 2022 politics rather than providing security," he said

"It is shameful that we still have the same people in office even after constant complaints raised by leaders and Kenyans," Sudi said.

"Security should not be taken for granted especially in areas prone to insecurity, it should not be trivialised as it is now in Kerio Valley," the Kapseret legislator added.

