Solar streetlights to curb crime — Busia residents

Busia residents have urged the county government to instal solar-powered streetlights to reduce crime.

The residents, including boda boda operators, said the lights will also prevent power blackouts, which they said are very frequent.

They spoke on Tuesday during the commissioning of a 600-metre road that has been upgraded to bitumen standard. This brings to more than seven the kilometres of roads that have been tarmacked within Busia municipality.

Tarmacking the Amukura House-Water-Forest-Juakali- YMCA junction Road is in progress.

The road was funded by the World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Programme. It was part of a Sh111 million grant after Busia Town was upgraded to municipality status.

More than five kilometres of roads leading to residential estates were tarmacked in the 2017-18 financial year, with about four kilometres tarmacked in Malaba town.

Residents said the construction will improve their living standards, transportation, easy access to services and employment of youths.

Jua kali artisan Mark Ouma praised the project saying since the birth of devolution, he has seen many development projects take off.

“Our customers who struggled to access the jua kali facility opposite the YMCA can now breathe easy transport has been eased,” he said.

Casual worker Wilberforce Maloba said the project has also created employment opportunities for youth, adding that he is now able to pay his children's’ fees.

