Provide water to all residents, Murang'a firms told

The five companies providing water in Murang'a should agree to merge into one, county water chief officer Antony Maina has said.

He said it is unfortunate that instead of providing water to residents, the firms are embroiled in territorial disputes. Maina said every resident of Murang'a is entitled to water no matter the region they live.

He said the five companies have made imaginary boundaries of their "territory of operation" and are only providing water to the people in those areas.

Maina said this goes against Governor Mwangi wa Iria's commitment to provide water to all Murang'a residents without discrimination. He said the companies should merge and form Murang'a Water Service Corporation.

Maina spoke at Kiangage in Kiharu where he took his water for all campaign.

He urged residents to report to the county government if they are denied water so that action can taken. He also told them to ignore the imaginary regional boundaries.

Meanwhile, Maina has called on Murang’a leaders to support the Murang’a County government under the leadership of governor Mwangi Wa Iria to provide water to all.

He particularly took issues with Kandara MP Alice Muthoni Wahome who he urged to work with the Murang’a county government to ensure Gaichanjiru location ward get their water supply reconnected. The main pipe supplying water in the area was destroyed by a road contractor.