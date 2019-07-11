Politicians on spot as Mbarak raises red flag over hefty church donations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has raised a red flag over what it terms as hefty church donations by Members of Parliament.

Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak on Thursday said the time has come for the country to question the origin of such huge amount of donations made in places of worship, schools and development projects.

Mbarak said some contributions made in a day by some individuals can take up to 15 years for a common citizen to settle if it was a loan.

He was speaking during the commemoration of the 3rd Africa Anti-Corruption day in Nairobi.

"If you are an ordinary income worker, you take a loan and pay for ten or fifteen years. Who is this guy who walks to a church for instance and contributes four times that which you will pay for fifteen years? Logically, does it make sense?" Mbarak posed.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has on various occasions said politicians should not be barred from making donations to churches because the institutions need to grow.

"We must continue doing what we know best. Ni lazima tuweke Mungu mbele kwa yale yote tumefanya. We will not shy away from coming to church. Church also requires to grow. Kwani wale watakuza hiyo kanisa ni nani? Si sisi? So if we start entertianing these other funny ideas, jua unapotoshwa, mnatolewa kwa njia ya Mungu. So endelea kutualika, kwa sababu, we were born in church."

Muturi said church leaders should be grateful they have someone like Deputy President William Ruto whom they can run to and will help them.