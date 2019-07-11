Close

EACC arrest Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor over City Hall payments

• Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor has been arrested by officers from EACC and is currently being processed at the commission's Kisumu office.

• EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak has said in a statement that Owuor was arrested in connection with irregular payments by the Nairobi County Government.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
11 July 2019 - 17:09
"Hon. Aduma will be arraigned in court on Friday to answer to charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office during his tenure as director, Legal Affairs at the Nairobi County government," Mbarak said.

 

On April 26, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested by EACC officials over irregular payment of Sh68 million by Nairobi County Government.

Kidero's Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina was also arrested.

The EACC has been investigating allegations over irregular payment made to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company advocates purporting that it was irregular fees.

At the time, DPP Noordin Haji said he found sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Kidero, Wainaina, Owuor and former mayor John Ndirangu.

