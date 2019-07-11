Caretaker accused of stealing a KWS officer's pistol held

A property caretaker who was found with a firearm belonging to a Kenya Wildlife Service officer has been detained for three days pending investigations.

The investigating officer had requested the court to remand the suspect for seven days.

Moses Njagi was arrested on July 5 by officers after a tip-off from the public that he had a Ceska pistol in his house.

"The suspect broke into the officer's house after he allegedly refused to pay rent and took his items including sofa sets and also the pistol with ammunition," the court heard.

The officer said that he needed time to take the firearm to the ballistic office since he recovered several ammunitions that required investigations.

Njagi, however, opposed the application stating that he was just a caretaker doing his duties on rent defaulters.

He denied owning the firearm.

"I'm innocent because when I broke into the house, his phone was off and I had tried to reach him in vain. I decided to call someone to report to the police about the recovered pistol and that is how I was arrested, " he told the court.

Njagi asked the court to release him on bond pending investigations.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga ordered that the suspect be held at Kayole police station until Friday, July 12.

