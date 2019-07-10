State 'not told' of Nyakundi manslaughter charge

The Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations say they were not informed that Lawyer Assa Nyakundi was being charged with manslaughter.

In a response to Nyakundi’s petition seeking to block a murder charge, the DPP and DCI say that they were not made aware that the officers in charge of the case were charging him with manslaughter.

In a court affidavit, they said the investigating officers in the manslaughter case are under interdiction and investigations are ongoing to establish their roles in the miscarriage of justice and the conspiracy to defeat justice.

While addressing the court yesterday, assistant DPP Alexander Muteti told Justice Jessie Lessit that they intend to file a new application seeking to have Nyakundi’s case forwarded to the CJ.

They want him to form a bench to hear all applications on matters being raised.

DPP and DCI have defended their decision to charge Nyakundi, who shot his son, with murder.

The DPP dismissed the lawyer's claim that the gun accidentally discharged while he was trying to retrieve the firearm. His son Joseph was shot on March 17 near their Muthaiga home.

He said he based his decision on Nyakundi’s statement under inquiry, forensic reports, the postmortem report and the forensic crime scene reconstruction report.

“With this information, there being evidence of a direct aim at the deceased chest, the probable offence was that of murder and not manslaughter,” the DPP and DCI's affidavit reads.

According to them, when the case was filed before the Kiambu court the prosecutor did not have ballistic experts report, government analysts report, the postmortem report and a copy of the Firearms Certificate.