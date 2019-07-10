NYS delivers 20,000 new police uniforms

The National Youth Service has already delivered over 20,000 new uniforms to Kenya Police Service, director general Matilda Sakwa has said.

Sakwa said that the uniforms were part of the first consignment meant for the over 23,000 Administration Police officers recently moved to Kenya Police Service.

The change to the new blue uniforms was ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta in September last year as part of police reforms.

On July 5, Administration Police officers were asked to return their jungle green uniforms to be issued with the new ones.

Sakwa told the Star yesterday that the NYS will deliver another 3,000 blue uniforms within the next week.

Last month the NYS boss had said they were committed to ensuring that they deliver over 16,800 uniforms to the police forces

She said that the service had adequate machines and personnel to timely deliver the uniforms as expected.

The uniforms are part of the transformations under the policy framework for police restructuring launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The restructuring will bring together the Kenya Police and Administration Police in a move aimed at improving efficiency in the country’s security management.

Under the new structure, 39,680 regular police officers and 24,572 Administration Police officers have been merged into a new unit known as the General Duty Officers.

They will be under the command of the deputy inspector general of Kenya Police.

The Rural Border Police Unit has been transformed into the Border Police Unit with 6,000 officers under the deputy inspector general in charge of the Administration Police.

Speaking when he launched the policy, Uhuru said there shall be one regional police commander, one county police commander, and one sub-county commander.

He said that the Administration Police, regular, regional, county and sub-county commander posts, had also been abolished.

Uhuru also renamed Kiganjo Police College to the National Police College, with the AP college named as a campus of the National Police College

The President said the changes were meant to transform the police service for better security for Kenyans.

