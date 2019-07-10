Lesuuda disburses Sh28m bursaries to Samburu students

Over 7, 000 students from different learning institutions in Samburu West constituency yesterday benefitted from Sh29 million worth of bursaries.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda distributed the cheques to students and school heads at the Pastoral Centre in Samburu.

"A total of 7,311 applicants have benefited and no student who applied for the bursary has been left out," she said.

Day school students received Sh5.57 million, those in boarding schools were allocated Sh10.52 million and some Sh8.27 million went to colleges.

"Another Sh3.9 million was allocated to the neediest students as a special bursary. We have disbursed a total amount of Sh28.19 million," Lesuuda said.

She urged school principals to make sure that no student left school for medical attention unaccompanied.

Parents or guardians should be called to pick up sick students in case there is no one at the school to accompany them to the health facilities, she said.

"Students can sometimes pretend to be unwell and go engage in fishy activities. I urge school heads to take this matter very seriously to avoid cases of indiscipline," she said.

The lawmaker challenged the national government to reintroduce the annual funding for the construction of laboratories in resource-poor schools.

"It should be done in coordination with the county education boards since they know better the priorities of the schools at the county level," she said.

Lesuuda urged parents to facilitate their children's birth certificate registration as monies to schools are given in accordance with the number of those registered in Nemis.

The legislator called on the government to extend the one month registration period of registration for the ASAL counties.

"The government should also add more registrars as the counties are vast," she said.

Lesuuda said registration officers should be deployed to Samburu East and Samburu North constituencies to ensure that service delivery is closer to the people.

