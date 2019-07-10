Laikipia county workers protest over delayed pay

Hundreds of civil servants in Laikipia county on Tuesday held a peaceful demonstration over their delayed June salaries.

Through representation from various unions, the workers said the local county assembly has passed the 2019-20 budget but their pay is yet to reflect in their bank accounts.

This comes even as former Governor Joshua Irungu has urged the county administration and MCAs to hold talks to end the stalemate.

“Reports reaching me are that county government workers are crying over salary delays. I hear they are saying 'Kaba Kabogo gaitu' (they miss me),” Irungu said.

The workers complained they were yet to pay their bills and some risk being evicted from their rental houses.

They presented their grievances to the county assembly where speaker Patrick Waigwa advised them to proceed to Governor Ndiritu Muriithi’s office.

“I talked to the governor this morning and we agreed that you go to his office. Kindly proceed there,” Waigwa told the workers.

The workers, who initially converged at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, were sent away and camped at the gate waiting for their colleagues from Nyahururu, Rumuruti and other areas.

