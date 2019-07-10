In custody, Itumbi found solace in a book on life and death

Itumbi held the book tightly with his handcuffed hands and did not let it go even after the handcuffs were removed.

One would assume that the book whose theme explores life and death must have given Itumbi the hope for freedom while he was in custody.

Being the vocal Kenyan that many have known him to be, one can bet that this book will soon feature in one of Itumbi's 'Pastor's moment' on Facebook.

Kalanithi evokes the cyclical nature of life and death and the idea of one's legacy is carried on through one's children.

His was a journey of agony, a child full of life who turned out be a neurosurgeon but his cancer diagnosis derailed his career in 2015.

He wrote the book on his death bed as a memoir, which ruminates on life, death, and what it means to be human when a debilitating illness strips you of your identity.

The book recounts Kalanithi's life story, beginning with the onset of symptoms, then taking us back in time to trace his development from a bookish teenager to an inquisitive student.

It moves on to when he was finally a talented and well-trained resident with a bright future in neurosurgery ahead of him.

"I began having symptoms while a resident in neurosurgery. My back began to spasm, and in a period of six months, I lost enough weight to cinch my belt two notches tighter. I suspected that I had cancer even before he saw a doctor."