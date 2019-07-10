Dennis Itumbi released on Sh100,000 cash bail, to deposit passport

State House director of digital and new media Dennis Itumbi has been released on Sh100,000 cash bail.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul declined to honour the prosecution's request that he be detained for an additional nine days.

Itumbi will also be required to report at Muthaiga police station every two days before the mention of the case on July 22.

The court also told the police to release his power bank with his phone being released in 14 days.

Itumbi has also been restrained from posting anything related to his case on social media.

As a condition for his release, the court has asked that his passport be deposited in the court.

The magistrate also noted that there was no need for DCI to continue to hold Itumbi due to the fact that since his arrest, he was only taken to DCI headquarters yesterday and was questioned for only 15 minutes.

Itumbi was arrested last week on Wednesday in Nairobi's CBD over links to the fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

On Thursday, the court allowed the police to detain him for five days after the prosecution requested 14 days to complete investigations.

Magistrate Zainab Abdul ordered five-day detention of the State House operative at Muthaiga police station.

"Fourteen days is too long a period since investigations already commenced on June 20. The respondent’s phone has also been confiscated for forensic examination," Abdul ruled.

In court last week, Itumbi sensationally claimed he has an audio and a video to prove there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He requested to play the recordings in court in camera, saying the investigators were aware he has them.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on the possibility of the assassination of my employer, particularly the Deputy President," he said.