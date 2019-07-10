Cervical cancer among schoolgirls on the rise

Meru Hospice coordinator Gladys Mucee has said cases of cervical cancer among schoolgirls are rising.

“Our girls are engaging in sexual activity with multiple partners without protection and then contracting HPV virus that causes cervical cancer,” he said.

“Some girls are bleach their skin, putting them at a risk of contracting of certain cancers.”

Mucee said Meru is deemed to have high numbers of cancer as many people come out for screening due to public awareness.

Residents of Meru do not view cancer as a curse and are often diagnosed early, she said.

She said Meru being an agricultural county, farmers chemicals that could put them at risk.

“Some farmers do not wait for the stipulated time before harvesting because they want to make money fast. This involves crops like miraa and tomatoes, therefore putting consumers at a great risk,” Mucee said.

The official said the leading type of cancer in Meru is stomach cancer, followed by throat cancer, cervical, breast and prostate cancer.

“Men too are getting breast cancer and we have started teaching them how they can take care of themselves to avoid cancer,” she said.

Mucee said most men with prostate cancer fear coming out and talking about it due to cultural reasons.

She dismissed claims that miraa causes of the cancer.