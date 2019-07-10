Betting firms overtake State spending in media advertising

Betting firms are now the number one spenders in media advertising, a new report suggests.

The report shows that while betting and gambling firms had a share of 0.3 per cent advertising spend in 2014, they are now at 22 per cent.

"This sector’s high spends is driven by increased competition which is manifested by a proliferation of new players into the local industry which is deemed to be very lucrative," the report by TIFA and Reelforge says.

The report also shows that advertisers spent less on the media in 2018 (Sh91.5 billion as compared to 2017 (Sh108 billion).

Safaricom has dominated advertising spend between 2014 and 2016 spending Sh8.08 billion in 2014, Sh7.42 billion in 2015 and Sh6.42 billion in 2016.

In 2017, the government was the highest advertiser at Sh8.64 billion followed by Safaricom at Sh8.12 billion.

In 2018, the highest spender was Tatua, a gaming firm, at Sh5.36 billion followed by Safaricom at Sh4.97 billion.

Safaricom leads the spending in 2019 having spent Sh9.71 billion between January and March.

Radio remains the most sought after medium for advertisers despite the audience having declined gradually from 92 per cent in 2017 to 66 per cent in 2019.

In the Out of home advertising for Nairobi county alone, East Africa Breweries was the top advertiser with its Guinness and Tusker brands being the company’s most advertised.

EABL had the highest number of Ad sites in Nairobi influenced by its diversified brands controlling a total of 65 ad sites owned by Magnet Ventures with Safaricom PLC closely following in second with a total of 39 advertisements placed on Billboards across the county.