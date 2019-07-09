Sh5 million budget for football legend Joe Kadenge's burial

• Joe Kadenge died at the Meridian Hospital aged 84 years .
• Kadenge was Harambee Stars coach in 2002.
The late retired football legend Joe Kadenge will be buried on July 20 at his Hamisi home in Vihiga county, the family has confirmed.
Spokesman Chris Mbwanga said the burial will roughly cost Sh5 million.
He said the family will hold a requiem mass on Wednesday, June 17 at the Friends International Centre along Ngong road.
"We have a budget and to cater for all the expenses a total of roughly Sh5 million will be needed," he said.
Mbwanga said they have a shortage of funds and urged wellwishers and the government to help carter for the expenses amid efforts to send off Kadenge in a befitting burial.
Kadenge breathed his last on Sunday at the Meridian Hospital after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.
He was aged 84 years.
The former Abaluhya United player and Harambee Stars Coach who won the league in 1966 has been in and out of the hospital but succumbed on Sunday while receiving treatment.
In 2016, he was rushed to hospital after he fainted and collapsed at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho.
He then told the Star that his situation could have been precipitated by the fact that he had not taken any meal.
Kadenge, who was watching a nationwide league match between Nzoia United and KCB was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital by well-wishers.
A year later in 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta honored Kadenge’s dying wishes by paying him a visit at his South B home in Nairobi.
The President donated Sh2 million to aid in offsetting Kadenge’s hospital bill and offered him a full medical cover.
Kadenge had made the wish to see the President when he was admitted in hospital.
He suffered from diabetes.
In February this year, Kadenge was re-admitted at the Nairobi Hospital's High Dependency Unit after suffering a stroke.
He later hinted of his death saying it would offer him a great opportunity to play soccer with the angels.
"Nitaenda kucheza mpira huko juu, mbinguni kuna uwanja mkubwa sana," Kadenge said, pointing at the sky as he walked towards the designated spot infront of TV cameras.
"I have been sick for a year now. I was telling myself, 'I'm going. I don't have days in this world.' Maybe, I will play more soccer in heaven. I thought I was well on my way to heaven but God has taken care of me. And I'm still here."
In his career, Kadenge played for Maragoli United and scored one of the fastest ever goal in the Kenyan Premier League.