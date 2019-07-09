Sh5 million budget for football legend Joe Kadenge's burial

The late retired football legend Joe Kadenge will be buried on July 20 at his Hamisi home in Vihiga county, the family has confirmed.

Spokesman Chris Mbwanga said the burial will roughly cost Sh5 million.

He said the family will hold a requiem mass on Wednesday, June 17 at the Friends International Centre along Ngong road.

"We have a budget and to cater for all the expenses a total of roughly Sh5 million will be needed," he said.

Mbwanga said they have a shortage of funds and urged wellwishers and the government to help carter for the expenses amid efforts to send off Kadenge in a befitting burial.

Kadenge breathed his last on Sunday at the Meridian Hospital after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.

He was aged 84 years.