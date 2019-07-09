MPs reject plan to make Nakuru a city

Nakuru MPs want the town’s elevation to a city delayed for at least 10 years.

Presenting a memorandum on Monday during an ad hoc committee hearing on the issue, the legislators said the county administration needs further consultations with stakeholders.

The MPs said there are several areas to be addressed including economic viability and sanitation, waste disposal and health care.

“Unless the raised issues are addressed, Nakuru city will never exist or it will bring great suffering to its people. The county administration and the stakeholders should deliberate on the issues to give the town a minimum of 10 years to gradually grow into a city,” the memorandum said.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and David Gikaria (Nakuru East) said the county needs to have a solid economic development plan.

Senator Susan Kihika who read the statement on behalf of the Nakuru MPs said other challenges included storm water drainage, refuse collection and solid waste management, emergency preparedness, firefighting and disaster management.

In 2017, the Urban Areas and Cities Amendment Bill got the Cabinet’s nod, paving the way for creation of two new cities in Kenya.

Nakuru and Eldoret, which are considered the third and fourth largest towns, were earmarked for elevation to city status.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui early last year stepped up the push to ensure Nakuru town has facilities for city status.