Five people injured in Mombasa Road crash

There was a heavy traffic jam on Mombasa Road between Mlolongo and Kyumbi towns in Machakos following an accident on Monday.

It took police officers about four hours to clear the jam. Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi said the accident at Mto Wa Mawe bridge, a few metres from Green Park Gardens in Athi River, was serious.

Mukuusi said at least five people sustained serious injuries while several others were slightly injured.

The accident involved four vehicles including a trailer which from Mombasa to Nairobi, a lorry and two saloon cars.

“The trailer rammed into the lorry from behind, losing control. It hit a car which in turn hit another car which had a white man inside,” Mukuusi said.

He spoke to the Star on the phone.

The police commander said one of the vehicles veered off the road into the water.

Among those seriously injured was the trailer’s driver who sustained deep cuts on the head, Mukuusi said.

Some of the victims were rescued from the wreckage by police officers and fire brigade from the Machakos county government.

Mukuusi said the white man’s whereabouts were not immediately established. It is not known whether he had other occupants in his vehicle or which hospital he was rushed to.

“We have not established who removed the white man from the scene of the accident."

The wreckage of the vehicles was towed to Athi River police station.

Victims are recuperating at Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River.

Mukuusi said police had launched investigations into the incident.

