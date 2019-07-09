Close

Busia's new enforcement team ready for job after four-day training

Busia's new enforcement team ready for job after training

In Summary

• The basic training was on security, traffic and both county and national governments administration.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
09 July 2019 - 00:00
County Head of Security and Enforcement Mr Mathew Ekakoro having a session with the new recruits at Busia County Stadium at the weekend.
ENFORCEMENT County Head of Security and Enforcement Mr Mathew Ekakoro having a session with the new recruits at Busia County Stadium at the weekend.
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Busia's new enforcement officers are ready for deployment after a strenuous four-day orientation at county stadium that ended on Friday.

The orientation of the 91 constables, seven corporals and a senior superintendent was conducted by county head of Security and Enforcement Mathew  Ekakoro and his deputy Milton Maloba.

The basic training was on security, traffic and both county and national governments administration.

Some will serve as, among others, traffic Marshalls and first aid providers. Others will attend to VIP protection and enforcement of revenue collection.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
09 July 2019 - 00:00

