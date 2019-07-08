MP Osoro denies insulting CS Matiang'i

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro on Friday said he has never insulted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Osoro defended his association with Deputy President William Ruto, saying he works closely with the DP for development.

“I associate with the DP because of development. I am not in any political war with Interior CS as some leaders from the region have been claiming,” Osoro said.

Speaking in his constituency during the burial of contractor Isaac Makori, Osoro said Matiang’i introduced him to Ruto after the general election and has not told him not to work with the DP.

“Those claiming that I am fighting the Cabinet Secretary are playing politics. We need to concentrate our energies in serving the electorate who gave us a mandate,” he said.

The MP said he is not opposing leaders who are proposing Matiang’i to run for the country’s top seat but he wants him first to serve Kenyans.

Osoro said he had a list of MPs who were collecting signatures to impeach the Cabinet Secretary and tore it.

“I am urging my colleague MPs and top government officers from Gusii community to unite, speak in one voice and foster development before they start talking about the 2022 presidential election,” he said.

He described the DP is development conscious and wanted to work with him so that his constituents can benefit.

Earlier, the funeral was disrupted after the Osoro’s supporters clashed with leaders who accused him of belittling Matiangi’s, prompting area MCA Andrew Kimonge to intervene to restore order.

Trouble started when former DC Abaga Sagero and MCAs Daniel Apepo (Tabaka), Evans Mokoro (Moticho) and James Ngisa (Bogetenga) told the legislator to respect the Interior CS and stop abusing him during fund drives at churches and schools.

“The CS has performed well in various departments that is why President Uhuru Kenyatta has confidence in him,” Ngisa said.

Dennis Makori, who vied through Jubilee party in 2017 and lost to Osoro, appealed to President Uhuru and former PM, Raila Odinga to endorse Matiang’i as a compromise presidential candidate in 2022..

Some MPs , governors and MCAs from Kisii and Nyamira counties have been lashing at Osoro over his remarks directed at Matiang’i and urged him to stop and allow the CS discharge his duties.