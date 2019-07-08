Mess at Pensions dept to be cleaned, promises CS Kobia

The government is fully committed to cleaning the mess at the Pension Department, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia has said.

The department has been on the spot over grand corruption, ineptness and theft in the face of a Sh67 billion query by the Auditor General.

The scathing audit report also cited laxity in ministries and state departments leading to patient claims being sent late, sometimes years after an officer has retired.

Auditor General Edward Ouko discovered that unscrupulous officials could be using loopholes in the pension management system (PMIS) to siphon off billions of shillings.

This is done through the payment of claims lumpsum to officers before they leave the office. The system does not detect claims with irregular or no KRA personal identification numbers; irregular or shared ID numbers; and shared bank accounts.

Investigations are ongoing to unmask those who have made life a living hell for many Kenyans, especially widows and orphans seeking benefits.

CS Kobia said the situation will be a thing of the past after the policy shift which introduced the self-administered pension plan.

Starting this month, workers aged 45 years and below will pay their own pension contributions at the rate of 7.5 per cent of their salaries.