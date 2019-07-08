Leaders opposing Constitution are enemies, says Ndii

The country is ailing politically because leaders subvert the constitution so as to satisfy themselves, a Saba Saba forum was told yesterday.

Economist David Ndii said the country has a good constitution but it has always been broken by people in power so as to safeguard their interests and those of people around them.

He said those opposing the implementation of the constitution are enemies of the country and urged people to rise up and defeat them.

"We need a movement to identify ourselves, we need to speak in one voice as Kenyans and defeat our enemy regardless of our tribe," he said.

He spoke at Saba Saba 29 Limuru III meeting held at Limuru Jumuiya Country Home in Kiambu county.

The meeting was held to remember the Saba Saba day and the struggle to ensure equity among people in the country.

The Saba Saba movement was formed 29 years ago and was critical in pushing President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi to repeal Section 2A of the Constitution.

Repealing the section that made Kenya a de jure one-party state paved the way for the reintroduction of multi-party democracy.

The movement got the name from the date — July 7 ,1990 — when its leaders were to hold a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

Police officers dispersed the opposition supporters violently. Members of the movement were drawn from the academia and the civil society, and opposition politicians.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Makweni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, human rights activist Maina Kiai, Inuka Kenya Initiative director John Githongo and other notables attended yesterday's forum.

Kiai said if laws were to be amended, they need to equalise everyone so as to improve the lives of common people.

He said that leaders and senior government officials should be forced to use facilities like those used by locals so that they can improve institutions.

Kiai said that they should be barred from seeking medication from hospitals in abroad, but be forced to use local once so that they accept to equip them.

(edited by O. Owino)