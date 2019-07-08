Jubilee is intact, not about to collapse - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has sought to assure party members that Jubilee is fine and is not on the verge of collapse as claimed.

But he promised to return to Baringo to share his future plans.

“I will come back soon to tell you the way forward but in the meantime, I am working to support President Kenyatta to accomplish his big Four agenda,” he said on Sunday.

He addressed the public in Eldama Ravine town while on a visit to fundraise for 35 churches and launch projects.

Ruto told party members to follow the party's structures whenever they have a contribution to make.

The Tangatanga faction of the party has implored party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting of the party's MPs to address internal division.

A week ago, Ruto appealed to Kenyatta to call a meeting but his suggestion was met with loud silence.

“Jubilee is intact and it is not going to collapse, ng’o”, DP Ruto said, urging Kenyans to ignore rumours fuelled by the Opposition.

“The Jubilee idea was not an issue about Uhuru and Ruto instead it was formed purposely to unite and transform the lives of millions of Kenyans with the existing government programmes and policies,” Ruto said.

He urged every Kenyan especially those in Opposition to get something beneficial to do to better their lives and improve the economy rathe than “always staying indoors to plan evil against others,” he said.

“I was sworn in to serve Kenyans in the capacity of Deputy President. I was not assigned cook tea, become a nurse or a soldier. The constitution allows me to go round to inspect and launch projects,” the DP said.

He also commissioned the Sh2.9 billion Chemususu water supply project.