Close

QUIZZED OVER CONFLICT

Governor Samboja grilled by DCI over herders feud in Taita

In Summary

• The governor is being questioned over the conflict between camel herders and locals in his region.

• The  DCI asked Samboja to record a statement at its Nairobi Headquarters over the forceful removal of illegal camel herders coordinated by county government and security organs a month ago.

by GEORGE OWITI AND SOLOMON MUINGI
News
08 July 2019 - 11:21
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja addressing mourners at Kirumbi, Sagalla ward in June, 2019.
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja addressing mourners at Kirumbi, Sagalla ward in June, 2019.
Image: SOLOMON MUINGI

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is currently being grilled at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

The governor is being questioned over the conflict between camel herders and locals in his region.

Samboja presented himself at the DCI on Monday morning after a summon by the investigative agency.

 

The DCI asked Samboja to record a statement at its Nairobi Headquarters over the forceful removal of illegal camel herders coordinated by county government and security organs a month ago.

In a statement to the newsroom on Sunday, Taita Taveta communications boss Denis Onsarigo said Samboja had received a summons from detectives in relation to the long-standing grazing dispute. 

“As a law-abiding citizen, the governor shall honour the summons and will appear before the DCI on Monday morning,” Onsarigo said.

Onsarigo urged county leaders and residents to continue fostering peace and harmony.

Leaders in Taita Taveta are against illegal camel grazing by herders who have flooded private farms in the region.

The county government does not recognise the lease agreements entered by a section of ranchers and the camel herders.

Last month, a farmer was murdered in a cold blood by suspected camel herders at his farm in Kirumbi village when he barred the camel herders from grazing in his farm.

 

Residents on June 10 slaughtered at least 20 camels in retaliation for the death of the farmer.  

A case between a section of herders and the county government is ongoing at Voi High court.

Herders Mohammed Bishar, Mohammed Hassan, Rahow Malim and Kullow Ibrahim moved to court to block the government from evicting their livestock from the private ranches.

The herders claimed that they had legal lease agreements with private ranchers.  However, residents protested the destruction of crops and the environment by the overgrazing camels.

More:

DCI summons Governor Samboja over camel herders row

Leaders in Taita Taveta are against illegal camel grazing by herders who have flooded private farms in the region.
Counties
20 hours ago

DCI summons Taita Taveta MCAs, Samboja ups dissolution push

In dispute is Sh833 million MCAs allocated themselves through the WDF.
Counties
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI AND SOLOMON MUINGI
News
08 July 2019 - 11:21

Most Popular

  1. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    18h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Why you could be dating a homosexual
    3h ago Big Read

  5. Gays vexed but not cowed in fight for space
    6h ago Big Read

Latest Videos