Governor Samboja grilled by DCI over herders feud in Taita

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja is currently being grilled at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

The governor is being questioned over the conflict between camel herders and locals in his region.

Samboja presented himself at the DCI on Monday morning after a summon by the investigative agency.

The DCI asked Samboja to record a statement at its Nairobi Headquarters over the forceful removal of illegal camel herders coordinated by county government and security organs a month ago.

In a statement to the newsroom on Sunday, Taita Taveta communications boss Denis Onsarigo said Samboja had received a summons from detectives in relation to the long-standing grazing dispute.

“As a law-abiding citizen, the governor shall honour the summons and will appear before the DCI on Monday morning,” Onsarigo said.

Onsarigo urged county leaders and residents to continue fostering peace and harmony.

Leaders in Taita Taveta are against illegal camel grazing by herders who have flooded private farms in the region.

The county government does not recognise the lease agreements entered by a section of ranchers and the camel herders.

Last month, a farmer was murdered in a cold blood by suspected camel herders at his farm in Kirumbi village when he barred the camel herders from grazing in his farm.

Residents on June 10 slaughtered at least 20 camels in retaliation for the death of the farmer.

A case between a section of herders and the county government is ongoing at Voi High court.

Herders Mohammed Bishar, Mohammed Hassan, Rahow Malim and Kullow Ibrahim moved to court to block the government from evicting their livestock from the private ranches.

The herders claimed that they had legal lease agreements with private ranchers. However, residents protested the destruction of crops and the environment by the overgrazing camels.