Ex-MP Mwadeghu to mediate in Taveta county row

Dissolving the Taita Taveta county government will not solve the conflict that has hit the assembly and the executive, former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu has said.

Mwadeghu will lead a delegation of leaders from the county to meet MCAs and Governor Granton Samboja to try to find an amicable solution.

The governor launched a campaign to collect signatures to dissolve the county because of differences between the executive and the assembly over the budget.

Mwadeghu on Saturday said conflicts between the executive and the assembly will always exist but there has to be a way of resolving them without going to the extreme.

He said the biggest losers will be residents should the county be dissolved.

Makueni county experienced the same crisis but the Senate saved the situation.

Speaking to journalists in Mombasa, Mwadeghu said there are certain groups of people who want to take advantage of the situation to gain their own selfish interests.

He said there are three groups of Taita Taveta residents who want to take advantage of the situation: those against the MCAs, those against the governor and those against both parties.

“All have got a golden opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights. But they should not forget there is a long process to be followed," he said.

“I think this is just a 2022 ploy. The MCAs have been pushed against the wall and certain people are trying to take advantage."

The former legislator said it would be wise for the warring parties to sit down and find solutions to the issue that makes them disagree.

Mwadeghu is a board member of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority for a period of three years from September last year.

He said the National Assembly and the Senate have differences over allocation of funds to the counties but nobody has said they should go home.

“These differences will always be there but there has to be arbitration and that is the way to go,” he said. He said the county must exhaust all the dispute resolution mechanisms before resorting to extreme measures.

“What is the hurry of dissolving the county? I will be surprised if the county is dissolved, because the reasons are not convincing,” he said.