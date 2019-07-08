CSs named in Ruto murder plot should quit - Jubilee MPs

Two Jubilee Party legislators have said Cabinet Secretaries behind claims of an assassination attempt on Deputy President William Ruto should be fired.

Kuria West MP Mathias Robi and his Manyatta counterpart John Muchiri said President Uhuru Kenyatta should move with speed and remove the Cabinet Secretaries.

The two legislators spoke at Mabera Technical Institute during its official opening by Deputy President William Ruto.

The two legislators said claims by blogger Dennis Itumbi that he has voice and video recording of the meeting at a hotel where the assassination plot was allegedly hatched should be taken seriously by the Director of Criminal Investigations.

“Itumbi should be allowed to play the video and audio of the meeting for Kenyans to know the truth,” Robi said.