CSs named in Ruto murder plot should quit - Jubilee MPs

Two Jubilee Party legislators have said Cabinet Secretaries behind claims of an assassination attempt on Deputy President William Ruto should be fired.
Kuria West MP Mathias Robi and his Manyatta counterpart John Muchiri said President Uhuru Kenyatta should move with speed and remove the Cabinet Secretaries.
The two legislators spoke at Mabera Technical Institute during its official opening by Deputy President William Ruto.
The two legislators said claims by blogger Dennis Itumbi that he has voice and video recording of the meeting at a hotel where the assassination plot was allegedly hatched should be taken seriously by the Director of Criminal Investigations.
“Itumbi should be allowed to play the video and audio of the meeting for Kenyans to know the truth,” Robi said.
He said as supporters of Ruto, they have taken the claims on the assassination plot seriously and want Kenyans to know the truth.
“Those Cabinet Secretaries cannot continue serving Kenyans if found to have tried to plot an assassination. They should be fired,” Robi said.
Last Thursday, Itumbi claimed in a court of having evidence of the controversial La Mada Hotel meeting when he appeared before senior resident magistrate Zainabu Abdul.
Mt Kenya Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) and 20 other government officials were summoned to the DCI headquarters following claims that they attended a meeting at La Mada hotel in Nairobi to plan the alleged murder.
“As Mt Kenya region we are firmly behind Ruto. The assassination plot will not deter us,” Muchiri said.
The two leaders said the assassination plot was created by leaders who always look for funeral opportunities to always play politics instead of development agenda.