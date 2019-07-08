Cool and cloudy conditions forecasted in Central highlands

Cool and cloudy conditions are expected in the central highlands, the latest weather forecast shows.

Kenya Meteorological Department director Stella Aura said that cold conditions are expected in Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka. This will mainly be in the morning.

Light rains are also expected over a few places before giving way to sunny intervals

Temperatures in the 10 counties will range between seven and 24 degrees Celsius.

In the Lake Victoria basin, highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley, there will be sunny intervals in the morning today and tomorrow morning.

The forecast which was issued by the department on Friday is valid up to Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are also expected over several places in the basin.

The Lake basin includes counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori,Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru,Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga,Bungoma and Busia.

Temperatures in the basin will range from 11 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius.

In the North-western region which includes counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, Sunny intervals are expected until Wednesday both in the mornings and afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius.

In the counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, sunny intervals are expected in the morning until Wednesday.

Showers are expected over a few places today before paving way for sunny intervals on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures in the five counties will range between 16 and 37 degrees Celsius.

In the counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, cloudiness in the morning will break into sunny intervals.

Temperatures in the five counties will range from 14 and 31 degrees Celsius.

There will be showers over few places at the Coastal Strip in the morning.

These include counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale.

Also, showers are expected over few places in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the region will range between 22 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The forecast comes against a backdrop of a warning by Famine Early Warning Systems Network that 1.6 million people are currently in crisis and in need of humanitarian food assistance.

This estimate is exclusive of refugees in Kakuma and Dadaab.

Based on an analysis conducted during the Kenya Food Security Steering Group’s 2019 mid-season long rains update and the 2018-2019 short rains assessment, the food insecure population has increased 45 per cent since February 2019.

Famine Early Warning Systems Network said the ongoing lean season in pastoral areas will be more severe than usual, driven by anticipated declines in livestock prices and rising staple food prices.