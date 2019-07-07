Ruto warns of political detractors spreading lies using media

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Jubilee Party members to be aware of individuals among them who were out to spread lies in the media with the objective of dividing the party.

He asked Jubilee Party leaders to use party structures to resolve issues within the party instead of going to the press.

Ruto said: "Those taking party issues to the media are betraying the party. Anybody who values Jubilee Party and the unity that it stands for and the transformation upon which Jubilee was formed will be responsible enough not to prosecute matters of our party in newspapers on the basis of rumours, falsehood and propaganda."

He said Jubilee Party shall remain united beyond 2022 elections irrespective of who will become the party's flag bearer.

The Deputy President said as the President's principal assistant he will continue supporting him to deliver Jubilee Party's development agenda.

He asked Jubilee Party leaders not to derail from the party's mission of uniting Kenyans and transforming the country.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee Party was formed to address the country's politics that had been characterised by hatred, division, tribalism and personality cult that has been a stumbling block to the country's unity and transformation.

Ruto assured members that the Party was united and focused on its mission dismissing those peddling the division narrative as traitors and propagandists.