Uhuru says son should try TZ wife, Magufuli gifts him 4 peacocks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Tanzania would be a good place for his second born son Muhoho to try his luck in marriage.

"Hata kijana yangu nitamwambia akuje atembee tembee huku labda ataweza bahatika hata yeye," Uhuru said.

The President made the comments when he addressed Tanzania citizens at his host Pombe Magufuli's home village of Chato.

Uhuru while bidding his counterpart John Magufuli a goodbye after a private visit said that will allow the two countries to strengthen its bond.

Uhuru visited Tanzania of Friday, where he Magufuli’s ailing mother before he addressed the gathering.

"Nimefurahi sana kwa vile mumetupokea kwa roho safi. Nasi tumefurahi kuwa nanyi (We are grateful for your reception and we are happy to have been with you)," Uhuru said.

He added, “Tutaendelea sasa kutembea tembea kwa hii dfunia yenu tuone vile kuna kaa najua ni samaki samaki ndio name hata mimi nikiambia ndungu yangu aje huko Ichweri ili mama atuandalie githeri tule”.

On his part, Magufuli said he had been deeply touched with Uhuru’s visit and gifted him four peacocks which he said would be delivered to Kenya soon.

He joked that from the minute Uhuru set his foot at his house, he had been admiring the peacocks which seemed to have also liked him."President Uhuru is very special to me.