Rift Valley MPs mount pressure on Matiang’i, Kibicho over insecurity

A section of Rift Valley MP has continued to pile pressure at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over insecurity.

The legislators led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi said it is unfortunate that the country is turning to era of assassination and extra-judicial killings under their watch.

They were speaking during the burial of former aide to Murkomen, Benson Kibet Kiptire.

The late was last month found dead and his body dumped in a thicket after he was reported missing.

But Murkomen said that Kiptire who was his good friend did not just die but was assassinated.

“It is unfortunate the era of assassination and extrajudicial killing is back to our country. People who are expected to safeguard us are the same ones used to kill,” he said.

Murkomen said those who wanted Kiptire who was a former Ward rep dead did not believe in the rule of law.

Kiptire is an indictment of the government I serve and which I campaigned for. This is a clear indication of a system that has failed. If it was another government, Kiptire wouldn’t have been dead,” he said.