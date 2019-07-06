Rift Valley MPs mount pressure on Matiang’i, Kibicho over insecurity

• A section of Rift Valley MP has continued to pile pressure at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over insecurity.
• The legislators says Kenya diving into era of assassination and extra-judicial killing under the watch of Matiang'i and Kibicho.
The legislators led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi said it is unfortunate that the country is turning to era of assassination and extra-judicial killings under their watch.
They were speaking during the burial of former aide to Murkomen, Benson Kibet Kiptire.
The late was last month found dead and his body dumped in a thicket after he was reported missing.
But Murkomen said that Kiptire who was his good friend did not just die but was assassinated.
“It is unfortunate the era of assassination and extrajudicial killing is back to our country. People who are expected to safeguard us are the same ones used to kill,” he said.
Murkomen said those who wanted Kiptire who was a former Ward rep dead did not believe in the rule of law.
Kiptire is an indictment of the government I serve and which I campaigned for. This is a clear indication of a system that has failed. If it was another government, Kiptire wouldn’t have been dead,” he said.
He added, “My message to president Uhuru Kenyatta is that security matters will not be managed through such careless assassinations and killings, this will not solve anything but breed more violence”.
According to him, Uhuru should not allow Matiang’i and Kibicho adopt a short cut to dealing with insecurity by killing.
He said police officers are not to blame since they just execute orders from those sitting in senior offices.
His remarks were echoed by Sudi who took issues with PS Kibicho.
Using vulgar language against the PS, Sudi said it is ironical that instead of the later focusing on how to manage the rising cases of insecurity across the country, he is busy plotting on who will be president 2022.
Sudi said the fact that nothing has been done after the DP Ruto assassination claims, it is a clear indication that the PS is up to no good.
“Instead of conducting serious investigations, he wants to divert our attention by arresting a small person like Itumbi. We cannot be running such silly politics in our country,” he said.
He said the security docket should rather strive to find out what is ailing communities in the entire Rift and arrest those will illegal guns.