Nine of 25 Meru ambulances grounded

Nine out of 25 ambulances in Meru are grounded and most of the functional ones cannot respond to critical emergencies, a report by MCAs shows.

The ward reps want the executive to buy state-of-the-art ambulances like those of St John Ambulance.

The MCAs have recommended the purchase of at least 10 ambulances equipped with lifesaving gadgets. Each should have two drivers.

The executive should at the same time revise ambulance fees.

Nominated MCA Lucy Kananu said the rates were exorbitant, citing as an example Sh30,000 a patient was charged from Maua to Meru.

"Most residents can’t afford such fees,” Kananu said in the assembly chambers before the report was approved on Thursday.

The report was prepared by the sectoral committee on Health under the chairmanship of Martin Mworia.

Salome Mutua, a member of the committee, said county ambulances were poorly equipped to handle critical emergencies.

“An advanced life-support ambulance is like a moving ICU. The county requires such ambulances,” Mutua said.

Nominated MCA Petronila Ikiao asked the Health department to come up with a clarification on the status of all county ambulances.

Some hospital staff told the committee they faced challenges of refilling oxygen cylinders, utility vehicles, servicing, mechanical repairs, batteries, maintenance and fuelling of ambulances and tyres.

Nominated MCA Betty Kiambati accused Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s administration of neglecting the most needful sector in society. “Buying low-quality ambulances is exposing our people to more suffering. We need ambulances similar to those of St John Ambulance.”

The ambulances are situated in hospitals like Kunati, Nthambiro, Muthara and Kiongo.

The report states that Mwerokanga, Miathene, Akachiu, Kangeta, Mutuati, Mikinduri and Kanyakine hospitals have to "borrow" ambulances since theirs are in garages "without money for repairs".