Ministries yet to clear Sh100 billion pending bills

The government owes suppliers and contractors more than Sh90 billion from 2018-19, even as the deadline imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to clear pending bills lapsed last Sunday.

President Kenyatta had on June 1, during Madaraka Day celebrations, directed all ministries, departments and state agencies to clear pending bills by June 30.

On June 3, the National Treasury directed all government institutions to categorise all the pending bills into AGPO less than Sh10 million and those more than Sh10 million.

AGPO facilitates access to government procurement opportunities by youth, women and persons living with a disability.

However, inquiries by the Star have revealed that the majority of state bodies are yet to meet their obligations, as suppliers and contractors face the risk of having to close shop.

Among the companies owed are Isuzu East Africa, which is seeking Sh980 million after supplying motor vehicles, spares and service.

The company is owed Sh730 million by the national government, mainly state departments, while counties are yet to clear Sh250 million owed to the dealer as of the end of June.

"We have not started seeing the benefits of the presidential directive yet, that is why we have these huge figures," the company told the Star.

Both the national government, counties and large corporate entities owed suppliers about Sh310 billion as of November last year.

Of these, more than Sh100 billion was owed by the national government, according to private sector data showing that only a few million have been settled.

“A few people have received some payments but we are yet to get detailed reports. However, we are waiting since it was mentioned in the budget,” Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) CEO Carol Kariuki said on the phone on Friday.

“Parliament is deliberating the budget so all we can do is wait,” she said.

During his 2019-20 budget presentation last month, Treasury CS Henry Rotich said the ministry had reviewed pending bills as directed by the President, giving priority to Sh10.9 billion verified pending bills. They were to be paid by June 30.

A source within Treasury on Friday told The Star it is not clear how much of the pending bills have been cleared by ministries, while the private sector says little has been done

“Ministries are currently closing their books. Each ministry is paying their own pending bills, then they make a report which is yet to reach Treasury,” the source explained.

Stanbic Bank has said, however, that PMI recovered to a 10-month high in June, reflecting the upbeat sentiment from private sector firms "mainly due to the government releasing payments owed to both contractors and suppliers as well VAT refunds".