Jubilee is a house of cards

The assassination of Julius Caesar, was the result of a conspiracy by many Roman Senators led by Gaius Cassius Longinus, Decimus Junius Brutus Albinus and Marcus Junius Brutus.

They stabbed Caesar 23 times in a location adjacent to the Theatre of Pompey on the Ides of March, 44 BC.

In Shakespeare's historical play of the event titled Julius Ceasar, Brutus laments, "It's not that I loved Julius Ceasar less, but I love Rome more."

Between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, who will epitomise Brutus's words as the Jubilee house nears its death?

The DP sits on the National Security Council that was created through Article 266 of the Constitution.

The murder plot would naturally have been discussed at that level before being leaked to the public.

In the drama exposing Jubilee's soft underbelly, the arrest of Dennis Itumbi has only made the situation worse.

The die is cast in the Jubilee house going by those in solidarity with Itumbi who form the Tangatanga gang.

The faction interprets the arrest as an attempt to undermine the DP while those from Kieleweke, with support from ODM, are calling for the DP's resignation.

The State House spokesperson Kanze Dena's statement that Uhuru is not keen on the Jubilee parliamentary group meeting seems to be the last straw that broke the camel's back.

It is a clear message that Uhuru and Ruto are headed for divorce.

As we wait for investigations, the country remains on autopilot. The men in the cockpit are pulling in different directions. The economy suffers while the Big Four Agenda remains a distant mirage.

Corruption is taking its toll in all sectors as political bickering remains the order of the day.

Julius Caesar wasn't pained by the sword. He was tormented by the fact that Brutus, his friend and confidant, was the one who struck the killer blow.

Is Uhuru's silence an act of betrayal? The hurt is painful going by the DP's close allies pointing a blaming finger at Uhuru.

The big question is who will stand and save the country from all the challenges?

The leadership and governance expert spoke to the Star.