'We've lost part of our soul', Uhuru eulogises Bob Collymore

Genuine, generous, humorous, kind, honest, a hard-working family man were the words friends and relatives used to eulogise Bob Collymore.

“Bob loved Kenya as his own country. He loved Safaricom as his own company. We have lost part of our soul,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta when he joined family, friends and the country's top business executives at a memorial service held at the All Saints Cathedral (ACK) in Nairobi.

“Even as we celebrate his life, there is still so much pain in losing somebody we loved so much,” the President said.

Collymore died on Monday from cancer of the blood and was cremated on Tuesday.

The President recalled how about three weeks ago someone kept trying to call him while he was on an official trip in Canada.

He called back and found out that it was Collymore who was looking for him.

“I asked him why he was calling me at 3am and he said he was not aware I was abroad. He then said he wanted to see me urgently,” Uhuru said.

Upon his return, the President visited Collymore at his home to spend an afternoon with him.