Laboso to be discharged soon, deputy says

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be discharged in the next few days from the Indian hospital where she is receiving treatment, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok has said.

Barchok said the governor was responding well to treatment and her condition has improved.

Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.

“Madam Governor is doing well. She is happy and longing to get out of the hospital to be with us. We visited her and she is responding well to treatment and in some few days to come she will be released,” Barchok said.

The DG addressed the press in his office a day after he returned from India where he had joined legislators from the county to visit the governor.

Laboso travelled to the United to Kingdom on May 29 and was set to stay there for a month receiving medication.

Among those who visited the governor at the London hospital were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.

Former governor Isaac Rutto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei left to India on Thursday to see Laboso.

A week ago angry youths stormed the governor’s office accusing the county secretary of allegedly misusing her position to list people in the payroll.

There have also been claims of supremacy battles among senior officials at the county.