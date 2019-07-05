Health officials moved in major shakeup

More than 100 officials have been moved in a big shakeup at the Ministry of Health.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki said the reshuffle was to align the ministry administration to the Health Act 2017.

The changes began with a small reshuffle in April, which saw Dr Wekesa Masasabi become acting Director General of Health, a position created by the Health Act.

The director general is the technical advisor to the CS and supervises all the directorates.

In the latest reshuffle announced last week, former long-serving Director of Public Health Dr Kepha Ombacho returns to head a newly-created department of environmental health.

"In order to implement the Health Act 2017, it has been found necessary to restructure the ministry and deploy officers accordingly," CS Kariuki said.

The affected officials - 112 in total - were directed to assume their new roles by end of last week.

In the restructuring, the Director of Public Health remains Dr Patrick Amoth. The head of department of disease surveillance is Daniel Langat and the department of laboratory services is headed by Dorothy Njeru.

Numerous departments were also created and, under them, new divisions.

Department of strategic national public health programmes will be headed by Dr Joseph Kibachio, who was replaced as head of non-communicable diseases division by Dr Ejersa Waqo.