He lived a full life and did it his way

Each note, as the bow stroked the violin’s strings, evoked the multifaceted life of a man who lived both large and modestly.

One note sounding metallic and strong told of a powerful and expansive personality. A high-pitched note suggested his aspirations. A deep, heart-piercing note told of his humanity.

In both music and words, former Safaricom boss Bob Collymore was remembered as a charismatic, cheerful and humble humanitarian.

“Bob loved music. He loved jazz and loved to dance. Bob lived every day like it was his last,” Ashley Chepkorir said in one of many tributes on Thursday.

The Safaricom Youth Orchestra and the Ghetto Classics musicians — young boys and girls dressed in black and white — changed the tones and tunes and mourners mood changed.

They played My Way made famous by Frank Sinatra and sung on Thursday by a member of the Safaricom choir.

"I've lived a life that's full; I've travelled each and every highway; but more, much more than this, did it my way."

That's how Bob lived.

This was not the usual memorial service. Maybe because it was attended by everyone, from the head of state to slum dwellers. Bob wanted everyone to wear bright colours.